Free Castaic community Thanksgiving

The Castaic Regional Sports Complex is opening its doors Sunday from 4 to 7 p.m to feed the community a Thanksgiving meal free of charge.



This event is presented by the Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation, North County Community Services Agency, Santa Clarita parks and recreation district and Castaic Community Church.



Volunteers from Castaic Community Church work with the LA County Department of Parks and Recreation and others to serve the community. Courtesy.

“We are always trying to serve the community and reach a greater population,” said Natalie Vartanian, supervisor of the Castaic Sports Complex with L.A. County Parks and Recreation. “We are very fortunate that a church is partnering with us.”



Castaic Community Church has provided the event with volunteers and organized a food and clothing drive. They are accepting clothing donations until Saturday. Donations can be dropped off at the Castaic Sports Complex office, according to Vartanian.



People from all the community joined others for a free Thanksgiving dinner provided at Castaic Regional Sports Complex. Courtesy.

Last year, the event fed more than 300 people in the community. It is open to the public, completely free and is on a first come, first serve basis.



Additionally, at the event there will be clothing giveaways, raffles, prizes, activities and more.



It will take place at the Castaic Regional Sports Complex at 31230 Castaic Road.



For more information about the event, call 661-775-886.

