UPDATE: Two people injured after house fire spreads to attic in Canyon Country home

Two people are in moderate to severe condition after a house fire erupted and spread to other parts of a home in Canyon Country, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.

“Two patients that we’re taking care of right now are in moderate to critical (condition),” said Fire Department Supervisor Bernard Peters.

The call went out at approximately 11:40 a.m. Saturday on the 28000 block of Flowerpark Drive in Canyon Country.

“It’s a bedroom fire,” said Fire Department Supervisor Ed Pickett. “It’s on fire … and it’s gone into the attic.”

Officials were on the scene by 11:47 a.m., according to Pickett.