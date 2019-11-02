Man from fatal collision on Thursday identified

Medical examiners identified the man who died Thursday night in a fatal two-vehicle collision in Canyon Country as 37-year-old Shawn Johns, according to Kristy McCraken, investigator with Coroner’s Office.



Johns, a Canyon Country resident, was involved in a two-car collision that sheared a hydrant and downed power lines on Whites Canyon Road and Ashboro Drive, around 10:30 p.m. Thursday, according to Michael Pittman, supervisor with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.



After the collision, Johns was rushed to a trauma center. The female driver in the car he hit is being treated for back and neck injuries, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station Lt. Rob Hahnlein. They were the only two involved in the crash.



It is suspected that Johns was speeding in the area where he struck the vehicle head-on, according to Hahnlein. The official determination on the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

