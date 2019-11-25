Man reportedly assaulted in Newhall draws response

Reports of a man assaulted in Newhall mid-afternoon Monday prompted a response by deputies and paramedics.



Shortly after 1:45 p.m., deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and paramedics with the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to reports of an assault on Grape Lily Circle near Valle del Oro.



“This call was for an assault requiring (advanced life support),” Fire Department spokesman Franklin Lopez said.



As of 2:07 p.m., deputies were investigating the incident.



“I’m not quite sure who was assaulted but we received a report of a possible assault at 1:42 p.m. on the 21500 block of Grape Lily Circle,” Lt. Doug Mohrhoff said. “I’m waiting to hear back from deputies investigating.”



