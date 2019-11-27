Morning rain triggers rollovers in the SCV





By Jim Holt & Gilbert Bernal

Signal Staff Writers

Early morning rain created slick roadways for Santa Clarita Valley commuters Wednesday morning, sparking more than a half-dozen “non-injury” collisions, spinouts and at least three rollovers.



None of the occupants in any of the rollovers suffered injuries injuries requiring hospital treatment.



About 10:15 a.m., paramedics with the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to reports of a two-vehicle traffic collision on San Francisquito Canyon Road and Spunky Canyon Road.



Paramedics arrived at the scene at 10:24 a.m. and found one of the vehicles on its roof.



“This was for a rollover with two occupants who self-extricated themselves,” Fire Department spokesman Austin Bennett said.



The incident followed two earlier rollover crashes.



Shortly before 9 a.m., a vehicle ended up on its roof in the southbound lanes of Highway 14 near Sand Canyon.



In a third incident, shortly after 8:35 a.m., an SUV traveling in the northbound lanes of Highway 14 flipped over and ended up on the Via Princessa on-ramp.



“This call was for a solo vehicle that rolled from the freeway,” Bennett said, referring to Highway 14.

