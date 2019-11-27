A driver traveling North on SR 14 went off the road landing on the Via Princessa entrance ramp temporaily causing communters to drive the wrong way to get arond the non-injury crash, Wedensday, Nov. 27, 2019. Gilbert Bernal/The Signal

Morning rain triggers rollovers in the SCV


By Jim Holt & Gilbert Bernal

Signal Staff Writers

Early morning rain created slick roadways for Santa Clarita Valley commuters Wednesday morning, sparking more than a half-dozen “non-injury” collisions, spinouts and at least three rollovers.

None of the occupants in any of the rollovers suffered injuries injuries requiring hospital treatment.

About 10:15 a.m., paramedics with the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to reports of a two-vehicle traffic collision on San Francisquito Canyon Road and Spunky Canyon Road.

Paramedics arrived at the scene at 10:24 a.m. and found one of the vehicles on its roof.

“This was for a rollover with two occupants who self-extricated themselves,” Fire Department spokesman Austin Bennett said.

The incident followed two earlier rollover crashes.

Shortly before 9 a.m., a vehicle ended up on its roof in the southbound lanes of Highway 14 near Sand Canyon.

In a third incident, shortly after 8:35 a.m., an SUV traveling in the northbound lanes of Highway 14 flipped over and ended up on the Via Princessa on-ramp.

“This call was for a solo vehicle that rolled from the freeway,” Bennett said, referring to Highway 14. 
[email protected]  661-287-5527  On Twitter @jamesarthurholt

Advertisement

Jim Holt

Jim Holt

Latest Stories