Motorcyclist injured in morning crash

A motorcyclist suffered a fractured knee in a traffic collision Thursday morning near College of the Canyons’ Valencia campus.

Shortly after 9:35 a.m., paramedics with the Los Angeles County Fire Department were dispatched to Rockwell Canyon Road by COC, between University Center and Valencia Boulevard for reports of a traffic collision.

“A 22-year-old motorcycle rider suffered multiple contusions and a fractured knee,” Fire Department spokesman Sky Cornell said.

Paramedics arrived at the scene at 9:46 a.m., he said. 

The patient was taken to the hospital.

