One dead after Canyon Country crash suspected to be speed-related

A man died after a two-vehicle collision that sheared a hydrant and downed power lines in Canyon Country Thursday night, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

The incident occurred on Whites Canyon Road and Ashboro Drive around 10:30 p.m., when one vehicle struck a hydrant and a pole as a result of the two-car crash, according to Michael Pittman, supervisor with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The male driver, whose age and name were not immediately known, was speeding in the area when he struck another vehicle head-on that was driven by a woman that suffered back and neck injuries, according to Lt. Rob Hahnlein.

The male driver was transported to a trauma center, and the woman to a nearby hospital, according to fire officials.

Sheriff’s officials and other first responders remained at the scene of the sheared hydrant and downed power lines until well past midnight, according to Hahnlein.



Patricia Miller, who witnessed the crash, said it “sounded like an explosion, and it shook my house and my windows; and I immediately jumped up and ran outside.”

Firefighters and EMT’s treat a woman involved in a two-car collision on the corner of Whites Canyon Road and Ashboro Thursday night. Cory Rubin/The Signal