Reports of shots fired in Newhall prompt swift response, two detained

Deputies respond to possible shots fired at a Newhall apartment complex on 15th and Walnut St. Tuesday night.



“That is all that is known, it is a fluid situation and we will know more once they report back,” said Sheriff’s Lt. Bob Peacock from the Los Angeles county sheriff’s department.



Los Angeles County Fire Department officials were called to the scene, according to Supervisor Michael Pittman, due to the report of the shooting.



“There was a report of a shooting, but no aid ended up being needed,” said Pittman. “I can only assume that is because there was no patient.”



Witnesses on the scene reported seeing deputies putting at least two suspects into detainment in the back of one of the sheriff’s deputy vehicles.



Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to a report of shots fired at a Newhall apartment complex on 15th and Walnut Street, Tuesday night.



“That is all that is known, it is a fluid situation and we will know more once they report back,” said Sheriff’s Station Lt. Bob Peacock.



Los Angeles County Fire Department officials were called to the scene, according to Supervisor Michael Pittman, due to the report of the shooting.



“There was a report of a shooting, but no aid ended up being needed,” said Pittman. “I can only assume that is because there was no patient.”



Witnesses on the scene reported seeing deputies putting at least two suspects into detainment in the back of one of the sheriff’s patrol cars



This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information will be available.



