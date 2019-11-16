Santa Clarita under wind advisory, red flag warning

A red flag warning and high wind advisory are in effect for the Santa Clarita Valley through Sunday afternoon, according to National Weather Service officials.

The wind advisory began at noon and Saturday and is scheduled to last until 3 p.m. on Sunday. The red flag warning will be in effect from 1 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday for wind and low relative humidity.

A red flag warning means warm temperatures, very low humidities and stronger winds are expected to combine to produce an increased risk of fire danger, according to the National Weather Service.

Wind speeds in Los Angeles County are set to reach 20-30 mph, with gusts reaching possibly as high as 55 mph.

“If fire ignition occurs, conditions may be favorable for extreme fire behavior which would threaten life and property,” according to an NWS news release. “Gusty winds will make driving difficult and could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.”

