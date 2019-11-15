Saugus High School shooter dies in hospital

The 16-year-old Saugus High School student who shot five classmates and then himself has died in the hospital.



Nathaniel Tennosuke Berhow, a junior at the school who was being treated at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital for a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, died as a result of those injuries Friday, Sgt. Jennier Roth of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department wrote in a news release.



His mother was present at the time of his passing.



Berhow shot and killed two Saugus High School students and wounded three others shortly after 7:30 a.m. Thursday in the school’s open quad area.

