SCV churches to host Thanksgiving events

By Raychel Stewart

For The Signal

Throughout the next week, local churches will be hosting Thanksgiving services and feasts to celebrate the holiday.

Bethlehem SCV

A Thanksgiving eve worship will be taking place at Bethlehem SCV on Nov. 27 from 7 to 8 p.m. The theme of the service will be contentedness and how to reach the point of being thankful for life, which will be taught through the words of the Apostle Paul. The church encourages everyone to join the service.

Bethlehem SCV is Located at 27265 Luther Drive, Canyon Country. For more information, contact the church at 661-252-0622.

Calvary Chapel Golden Valley

A Thanksgiving service will be held at the Calvary Chapel Golden Valley on Nov. 27 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. The event is open to the public and church officials encourage the community to attend.

Calvary Chapel Golden Valley is located at 18319 Sierra Highway, Santa Clarita. For more information, contact the church at 661-523-2248.

https://www.facebook.com/events/3270601873012729/?active_tab=about

Castaic Community Church

Castaic Community Church will partner with the Castaic Sports Complex for their second-annual Thanksgiving celebration at The Castaic Sports Complex on Nov. 24 from 4 to 7 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. Attendees will have the opportunity to eat a Thanksgiving meal and donate to a clothing drive.

Castaic Sports Complex is located on 31230 Castaic Road, Castaic. For more information, contact the church at 661-312-5839 or the sports complex at 661-755-8865.

Crosspoint

A Thanksgiving service will be held Nov. 28, Thanksgiving day, from 8:45 to 10 a.m. The service will have dedicated times for worship, praise and an opportunity for people to share their testimonies. The theme will be coming together to give thanks to God and to each other. The service is open to all and the church encourages the community to attend.

Crosspoint Church is located at 23415 Cinema Drive, Santa Clarita. For more information, contact the church at 661-291-6000 or email [email protected].

Newhall Church of the Nazarene

A “decorate the church and pie night” will be hosted at the Newhall Church of the Nazarene on Nov. 24 at 4 p.m. Attendees can participate in adorning the church in Christmas decor. The church encourages those who are attending to bring a pie to be enjoyed along with fellowship, and a “special moment of Thanksgiving,” said church officials.

Newhall Church of the Nazarene is located at 23857 The Old Road, Newhall. For more information, contact the church at 661-259-5272.

Our Lady of Perpetual Help

A Thanksgiving Mass will be held at Our Lady of Perpetual help on Nov. 28 at 9 a.m. The mass will be bilingual and those who attend are encouraged to “bring the bread and wine that you will serve at your own family Thanksgiving meal to be blessed during the mass,” said Margaret Shapiro, event coordinator with the church. The collections from the mass will be donated to the parish’s St. Vincent de Paul Society in their outreach to the local poor and marginalized, said Shapiro.

Our Lady of Perpetual Help is located on 23233 Lyons Ave., Santa Clarita. For more information, contact the church at 661-259-2276.

Santa Clarita Christain Fellowship

A Thanksgiving luncheon will be hosted by the Santa Clarita Christain Fellowship Church on Nov. 24 from 12:30 to 3 p.m. The luncheon will be a combination of traditional Thanksgiving and potluck foods. The church encourages anyone to attend and it is free.

Santa Clarita Christian Fellowship Church is located at 27754 Church St., Castaic. For more information, contact the church at 661-298-8189.

Santa Clarita United Methodist Church

A Friendsgiving will be hosted by the youth of Santa Clarita United Methodist Church on Nov. 24 at 6 p.m. Church members will be providing Thanksgiving dinner. The event is open to the community and all are encouraged to attend. Because of the Saugus High School shooting, the church will be having a grief counselor from La Mesa High School give a discussion on dealing with trauma and stress.

Santa Clarita United Methodist Church is located at 26640 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita. For more information, contact the church at 661-297-3783.