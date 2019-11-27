Search on for hiker missing in Placerita Canyon

Search resumed at dawn Wednesday for a hiker reported missing in Placerita Canyon since shortly after midnight Tuesday.



At one minute before 1 a.m. Wednesday, first responders received word of a hiker missing on the Los Pinetos Canyon trail, which meets the 19700 block of Placerita Canyon Road, about 1.5 miles east of the Placerita Canyon Nature Center.



“The detectives have been down here,” Los Angeles County Regional Park Superintendent Russell Kimura said Wednesday. “A search and rescue helicopter has been in the area. They’re looking for a person first reported lost.”



A search party made up of deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station descended on Placerita Canyon at 7:30 a.m., setting up a command post on East Walker Ranch, east of the Los Pinetos Canyon trail.



A preliminary search was carried out after 1 a.m., which turned up no sign of the hiker.



“At (12:59 a.m.), the sheriff responded to reports of a missing hiker,” said Ed Pickett, spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.



“We sent out rescue helicopter No. 14,” he said, noting the chopper wrapped up its initial search at 1:50 a.m.



[email protected]

661-287-5527

On Twitter: @jamesarthurholt

