Small Business Saturday returns to SCV

Small businesses across the Santa Clarita Valley are expected to participate in the 10th annual Small Business Saturday this weekend.

“As a ‘Neighborhood Champion,’ the SCV Chamber’s goal is to ensure our local businesses throughout Santa Clarita thrive,” said John Musella, partner at Evolve Business Strategies, which manages the SCV Chamber of Commerce.

This year, the city of Santa Clarita recognized the SCV Chamber of Commerce for its efforts in promoting the event, which is held nationwide each year on the Saturday after Thanksgiving.

“We are excited to promote our local small business and partner with the chamber to recognize Small Business Saturday,” said Jason Crawford, city of Santa Clarita planning, marketing and economic development manager. “The city is working with the Chamber of Commerce to promote and support this.”

Each year, American Express rewards consumers who use their American Express cards during the event. Since its inception, consumers have reported spending an estimated $103 billion, according to Musella.

“This year marks the first major push by the SCV Chamber to promote Small Business Saturday,” Musella said. “Our new Small Business Council at the chamber plans to build on this year’s success and create more awareness and additional opportunities next year.”

According to the U.S. Small Business Administration, small businesses not only account for 99.7% of all businesses in the U.S., but also 68% of revenue generated at a local business will stay in the community.

“That means shopping small could help bring things like better schools and new jobs to local communities like Santa Clarita,” Musella added.

Those interested in participating can visit bit.ly/SmallBizSatSCV for more information.