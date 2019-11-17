Law enforcement and firefighters search the campus for additional students who might be hiding after an active shooter incident Thursday morning at Saugus High School. Tammy Murga/ The Signal

Student injured in Saugus High shooting identified

The family of 14-year-old Andrew Gardetto, a victim of the Saugus High School shooting that left three dead and three others injured, reported the teen is at home recovering with family, according to a statement released Sunday morning.

Gardetto, who’s also a private first class in the Young Marines program, was shot in the right thigh and released from the hospital that night following the incident, per the statement.

“He’s doing good, and he’s in good spirits,” said Jennifer Hernandez, unit adjutant for the Young km Marines.

Gardetto has been surrounded by family and friends as he recovers from his injuries, according to the statement.

“He will continue receiving support as he begins to cope with the senseless act that has forever changed him, his loved ones, fellow students and our entire community,” read the statement, adding that the Young Marines organization is mourning for the victims and survivors.

Gardetto and his family would also like to thank the Santa Clarita community, first responders and all those who have been praying for his swift recovery, both physical and emotional, as they begin to heal.

He and his family will also be in attendance at Sunday’s vigil, hosted by the city of Santa Clarita and scheduled for 7 p.m. at Central Park.

