Supervisors to discuss funding framework for homelessness plans

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors is expected Tuesday to consider adopting a proposed framework and funding that aims to support cities, such as Santa Clarita, and councils of governments in their approach to addressing homelessness.

The Innovation Fund framework is a recommended plan, developed by the county’s Homeless Initiative as directed by the supervisors in September, that breaks down the distribution and oversight of at least $6 million in available Measure H carryover funds for cities’ own homelessness plans.

Money available in the innovation fund could double to $12 million should the supervisors also approve an appropriation adjustment by transferring $6 million from the Measure H special tax fund to its homeless and housing program budget, according to a motion by Supervisors Kathryn Barger, who represents the Santa Clarita Valley, and Hilda Solis.

“This Innovation Fund reflects the county’s commitment to partner with cities and COGs to pursue local and regional solutions to combat homelessness,” reads the motion.

In a county and city of Santa Clarita joint meeting in early September, Barger talked about finding solutions to streamline the process on how local jurisdictions can access money from Measure H after hearing “from my communities that they’re very frustrated at how slow it is to get the Measure H dollars,” she said.

On Sept. 10, the supervisors approved the development of the framework to use $6 million in Measure H funds “routed through councils of government to enable cities to support activities that align with” each of their homelessness plans, according to the motion.

The Homeless Initiative then developed the recommended framework on Oct. 28, which stipulates that the funding allocation for each COG is proportionate to the cities’ total homeless count of 2019 and that each COG shall conduct its own process to determine how to utilize funding.

The Board of Supervisors’ meeting is expected to commence at 1 p.m. Tuesday due to the Monday Veterans Day holiday.

