Thanksgiving storm moves on after spin outs, road closures

The cold, the rain and snow seemed to have all been tailor-made for Thanksgiving, as harsh weather conditions began lightening up on Friday.



As the storm system began ushering in rain the day before Thanksgiving, the same system began moving out of the Santa Clarita Valley on Friday.



“Right now, we have a very cold low system that is beginning to exit the (SCV),” Meteorologist Tom Fisher of the National Weather Service said shortly after noon Friday.



The cold snap brought an abundance of snow to the Grapevine around Gorman and Frasier Park.



Several roads in the area remained closed due to snow and ice, according to road closure updates posted by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Works.



Some of those roads included Lake Hughes Road reduced to one lane due to snow, from Dy Gulch Road to Taylor Canyon Motorway. Also, closed due to ice on the road was San Francisquito Canyon Road, between Elizabeth Lake Road and Spunky Canyon Road.



Pine Canyon road was shut down due to snow from Lake Hughes Road to 3 Points Road, east of Gorman.



By noon, CalTrans was reporting no lane closures along either Interstate 5 or Highway 14.



At the height of the cold snap early Friday morning, the California Highway Patrol reported several spinouts on the I-5 m, including a big rig that jack-knifed at 4:45 a.m.



The big-rig, solo crash prompted the closure of two northbound lanes of I-5 for a couple of hours.



“Beginning late tomorrow, a plumb of moisture will be moving through the central coast near San Luis Obispo,” Fisher said, looking at this week’s forecast for the SCV.



“That system will begin streaming south so we may see some initial rain early Sunday as that system moves through the area.”



Aside from the slide chance of rain overnight Saturday, the SCV is expected to remain dry until mid-week, Fisher said.



Temperatures are expected to rise each day from low 50s Saturday to mid-60s Tuesday.



