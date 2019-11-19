A trash truck dumps its load on a Newhall street after it catches fire. Cory Rubin/ The Signal

Trash Truck catches fire, dumps load in Newhall street

A loaded trash truck caught fire near the Newhall Aquarium on Tuesday evening, causing its load to dump across a Santa Clarita road. 

“At about 5:40 p.m., we received a call of a dump truck on fire in front of the 2400 block of Arch Street,” said Lt. Eric Lasko with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s station. 

The incident took place near 13th Street in Newhall, where mountains of trash that included cardboard boxes and plastic bags were formed. 

The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to the scene, along with Sheriff’s deputies and Santa Clarita Public Works to clear the area of debris. 

Road closures between Pine Street and 12th Street extended past 6 p.m. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire remains under investigation, according to Melanie Flores, supervisor with the LACFD.

