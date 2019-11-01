Two Saugus Union schools eligible for California Distinguished school awards

Saugus Union School District officials have announced that two of their schools are eligible for the California Distinguished School awards.

In 2020 California is recognizing outstanding education programs and practices in elementary schools, according to California Department of Education officials.

California is using a multiple measures accountability system to identify eligible schools based on their performance and progress on the state indicators as specified on the California School Dashboard.

Both West Creek Academy and Rio Vista Elementary were announced as eligible to receive the award.

Rio Vista Elementary Principal Cheryl Cameron said the recognition by the state was earned through the dedication of her staff and the success of their students.

“It’s wonderful that the hard work of former Principal Gina Nolte, Rio Vista staff, and our community of families and partners has been recognized in the eligibility to apply

for California Distinguished School,” said Cameron in an email Friday. “We are determined to continue to build upon our strong foundation to increase the achievement of every one of our students.”

Also thanking her staff and students, West Creek Principal Sue Bett said the school was excited to be eligible to apply for the California Distinguished School Award.

“Our parents and PTA have been extremely supportive and an integral part of our programs and school community,” said Bett in an email Friday. “We look forward to applying for the California Distinguished School recognition and the growth that coincides with the process while showcasing our excellence of instruction in the classroom, our music and arts focus, including our partnership with CalArts and implementation of (positive behavior, interventions and supports) and (professional learning communities).”

Eligible schools that would like to be recognized as a California Distinguished Schools Award recipient for 2020 are required to submit a completed 2020 California Distinguished Schools Program Elementary Schools application by Friday, Dec. 6, in order to be considered as a California Distinguished School award recipient for 2020.