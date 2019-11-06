Van Hook contract extended to 2023

College of the Canyons Chancellor Dianne G. Van Hook officially received a contract extension to the year 2023 following Wednesday night’s board of trustees meeting.

According to the amendments being made to the Van Hook’s contract, she was already under contract from 2018 to 2022.

The amendments agreed to by the board have extended that final year of the contract an additional year.

Van Hook’s salary for 2018 was $351,039.73 in addition to $52,388 in benefits, according to the website Transparent California.

The district will continue to set aside $9,000 per year for each of the years 2019-20 through 2022-23 to assist in covering the costs of long-term care, supplemental health, dental and vision care, upon retirement, according to the contract.

Those benefits, according to the previous contract in addition to the new one, are renewable in future years upon the mutual agreement of both parties (amount and duration).

“If the premium for the long-term care increases, the amount of the set-aside will increase accordingly,” said a portion of the contract denoted in red, meaning it is a new addition to the text, as well.