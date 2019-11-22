Vehicle fire erupts on 5 Freeway

Los Angeles City Fire Department officials responded to a vehicle fire near the Newhall Pass on Friday that clogged traffic during the afternoon commute.

The call came in originally at 2:20 p.m. that a big rig was on fire on Interstate 5, near Balboa Boulevard, according to city of Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart.

“(A) big rig (is) on fire on big rig route of freeway with fuel leak,” Stewart said in a statement released about the incident. She added the quantity of fuel was unknown.

The fire resulted in heavy traffic delays on the northbound lanes of Interstate 5, Interstate 405 and Interstate 210.

“We should have knockdown soon,” said Stewart over the phone.

No reports indicated the fire spread to nearby brush. No injuries have been reported.