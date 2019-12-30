30th Silver Spur Celebration announce date and venue

For the 30th Silver Spur Celebration, the College of the Canyons Foundation announced the celebration is taking place March 14 at Santa Clarita Studios.



This year, Bruce Fortine will be honored for his achievement and leadership at College of the Canyons and throughout the valley.



“I’ve always said being a founding member of the board at College of the Canyons for over 30 years was truly the best work of my life, and it continues to be that,” Fortine said Tuesday. “When I found out I was being recognized, I was so overwhelmed and honored.”



The annual celebration is considered one of the community’s most popular and elegant evening events, according to the COC news release.



“It is an especially significant year for the college and Silver Spur,” said Eric Harnish, COC’s vice president of public information. “We’re honored to recognize someone whose impact on the college comes from the very beginning and whose influence can be seen throughout the college’s five decades of service in the valley.”



It is also the college’s 50th anniversary.



Located at 25135 Anza Drive in Santa Clarita, Santa Clarita Studios will be kicking the celebration off with a cocktail hour at 6 p.m. and dinner served at 7 p.m. It will be held in the studio’s backlot, and a live auction will be held featuring different items.



The whole event leads up to Fortine’s recognition with a personal video tribute highlighting his contributions to SCV.



“I am honored to host this year’s Silver Spur Celebration at the Santa Clarita Studios,” said Mike DeLorenzo, president of the Santa Clarita Studios. “This is going to be an evening to remember and I invite all to join with us in celebrating this momentous occasion. The Santa Clarita Valley would not be the same without the integral leadership and influence from people like Mr. Bruce Fortine.”



Members of the college foundation’s Board of Directors, Amanda Benson and Ed Masterson will be co-chairing the event.



“It is such an honor to be co-chairing this year’s Silver Spur event with Amanda Benson, and to be honoring, Mr. Bruce Fortine, a true community leader and legendary gentlemen here in the Santa Clarita Valley,” said Masterson.



For more information about the 2020 Silver Spur, to purchase tickets, or to become an event sponsor, please contact the College of the Canyons Foundation at (661) 362-3737 or email [email protected].