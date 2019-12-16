Alert at Pitchess Detention Center due to ‘alarm malfunction’

By Gilbert Bernal

Signal Staff Writer

Castaic residents were alerted by a siren from Pitchess Detention Center that went off not long after midnight on Monday.

Community members took to social media, following the wailing sound that went off just before 1 a.m. at the local jail.

Maria Lucero, Los Angeles County deputy with the Sheriff’s Information Bureau, confirmed the alarm was due to a technical failure.

“It was an alarm malfunction,” Lucero said, adding that no inmate had escaped custody.