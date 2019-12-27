Amber Alert issued after girl taken by ‘armed and dangerous’ mother

California Highway Patrol officials have activated an Amber Alert for a child abducted by her mother who is believed to be armed and dangerous.

The AMBER Alert was issued after the 3-year-old girl, Jospehine Lujan, was last seen with her mother, 39-year-old Christina Lujan, at 1:50 p.m. on Friday in the Garden Grove area of Orange County.

The suspect’s vehicle has been described as a gold 2012 Ford Escape, with the California license plate 6ZPF343.

Christina Lujan was described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighing 135 pounds with brown hair and eyes. Jospehine, the daughter, was described as 3 feet, 3 inches tall, weighing 45 pounds, with brown hair and eyes, and last seen wearing a gray long sleeve shirt, blue jeans and black boots.

If they are seen, people are encouraged to dial 9-1-1, according to the Amber Alert.

The alert was dispersed throughout Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Diego counties.