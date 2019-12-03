Bakersfield man accused of battery in alleged scuffle with store staffers

A 24-year-old Bakersfield man was arrested on suspicion of battery recently for allegedly fighting with store security workers when they tried to handcuff him for shoplifting.



On Nov. 27 at about 9:30 p.m., deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to a department store at the Westfield Valencia Town Center mall regarding reports of petty theft and battery.



“The suspect allegedly came into a store and walked out with merchandise without paying for it,” said Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.



“A couple hours later, he comes back,” she said. “And again he takes clothing items and walks out without paying.”



“He was detained by loss prevention officers,” Miller said. “When they attempted to handcuff him, he resisted and struggled with the employees.”



The suspect was taken to the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and booked.



[email protected]

661-287-5527

On Twitter: @jamesarthurholt