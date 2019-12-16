Big rig crash leads to traffic snarl on SB 14 freeway

A crash involving a big rig on the southbound lanes of Highway 14 in Newhall brought traffic to a standstill Monday morning.

Firefighters with the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to reports of a traffic collision at 10:15 a.m. on the southbound lanes, near Newhall Avenue, according to spokesman Bernard Peters.

The crash involved a big rig and two sedans — one of which was a white Mercedes, and initially blocked lanes No. 2 through 4, according to the California Highway Patrol.

There were no life-threatening injuries and response from the paramedics was canceled, said Peters.



A SigAlert reported that traffic backed up to Golden Valley Road, with vehicles coming to a complete stop, well after 10:30 a.m.