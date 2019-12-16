A multi-vehicle crash involving a big rig causes traffic on Highway 14 Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. Gilbert Bernal/ The Signal

Big rig crash leads to traffic snarl on SB 14 freeway

A crash involving a big rig on the southbound lanes of Highway 14 in Newhall brought traffic to a standstill Monday morning. 

Firefighters with the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to reports of a traffic collision at 10:15 a.m. on the southbound lanes, near Newhall Avenue, according to spokesman Bernard Peters. 

The crash involved a big rig and two sedans — one of which was a white Mercedes, and initially blocked lanes No. 2 through 4, according to the California Highway Patrol. 

There were no life-threatening injuries and response from the paramedics was canceled, said Peters.

A SigAlert reported that traffic backed up to Golden Valley Road, with vehicles coming to a complete stop, well after 10:30 a.m. 

Tammy Murga

Tammy Murga

Tammy Murga covers city hall and business for The Signal. She joined in the summer of 2018, previously working in Northern California as an assistant editor and reporter for the Lake County Record-Bee. In 2016, she graduated from Mount Saint Mary's University, Los Angeles. Have a story tip? Message her on Twitter or at [email protected]

