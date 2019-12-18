Car drives down train tracks, prompts emergency response

By Caleb Lunetta and Cory Rubin

A car reportedly drove on the train tracks toward a train station in Newhall Wednesday night, prompting a response from law enforcement officials.

The call came in at approximately 8:50 p.m., near Newhall Avenue and Railroad Avenue.

“A vehicle stalled on the tracks,” said Sgt. Erika Gooseberry of the SCV Sheriff’s Station. “It was driving on the tracks toward the (train) station.”

The vehicle appeared to be a dark colored Toyota Corolla.

Deputies on the scene said that it appeared that the driver of the vehicle had meant to turn onto Railroad Avenue, and instead got stuck on the tracks.

A tow truck was on the scene for the vehicle that had made the wrong turn, and it appeared that a Santa Clarita Valley sheriff’s deputy vehicle would also need a tow.

The law enforcement vehicle, in the initial stages of the incident, had turned onto the tracks at Market Street hoping to intercept the vehicle, but was eventually caught on the railroad tracks as well.

All rail traffic in the area has been halted while officials wait for the two cars to be cleared. Road traffic has not been impacted.