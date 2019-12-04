City street signs display ‘Saugus Strong’ support

From local storefronts to bumper stickers, T-shirts and tattoos, the Santa Clarita Valley has shown it is “Saugus Strong,” following the Nov. 14 deadly shooting at Saugus High School.

And now, pedestrians and motorists in the Saugus area may have noticed yet another form of unity: newly designed street signs with the school’s logo (the letter “S” wearing a Centurion helmet).

The new signs came from the sign shop in the city of Santa Clarita’s Public Works Department. They are currently hung in three locations at the intersections of Centurion Way and Hyssop Lane, and Caraway Lane and Bouquet Canyon Road.

“Following the shooting, our organization came together and each department and division spent time brainstorming ways we could show support and unity,” said City Communications Manager Carrie Lujan. “They helped design the signs, made them and then immediately went out and hung them up.”

A Santa Clarita City bus arrives at the intersection of Centurion Way and Boquet Canyon Road where city workers installed new street signs that carry the #SaugusStrong insignia in support of the Saugus High School shooting that claimed 3 students lives and injured 3 others, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019. Gilbert Bernal/The Signal

Like many other members of the community, city staff also put together projects within days of the shooting, including the design of the saugusstrong.org website, which was launched the day after the shooting, the addition of blue film over street lights along Bouquet Canyon Road and Centurion Way so that lights could turn blue, and a blue “Saugus Strong” star for the tree in Old Town Newhall, which was lit up at the Light Up Main event last month.

“The quick turnaround is a testament to their desire to use their skills to support the Saugus High School community. Many of our city staff have children who attend the high school and many are alumni,” said Lujan.