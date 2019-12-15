Cold weather, high winds advisories issued

By Gilbert Bernal

Signal Multimedia

Cold weather brought on by high winds is forecasted for the Santa Clarita Valley until Tuesday.

The National Weather Service has issued a high wind advisory until Sunday at 9 p.m., prompting a cold weather alert from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health for the Santa Clarita Valley through Tuesday.

Kathy Hoxsie, a meteorologist with the weather service, said though the high winds advisory is in effect until 9 p.m. Sunday, another wind advisory will be issued for Monday and Tuesday, as well.

“We’re expecting northwest to north winds at 20-30 mph with gusts to 45 (mph), lasting (until 9 p.m.),” Hoxsie said. “We are also expecting strong winds ramping up and being strongest from Monday night to Tuesday.”

Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles, such as campers, semi-trailers and delivery trucks, according to officials.

Residents should also ensure that outdoor objects, such as lawn furniture and seasonal decorations, are secure in order to be prepared for the high gusts of wind.

Dr. Muntu Davis, Los Angeles County health officer, warns residents with disabilities or special medical needs are especially vulnerable during cold weather, according to a news release issued Sunday.

“Extra precautions should be taken to ensure they don’t get too cold when they are outside,” Davis said in the release. “There are places where people can go to stay warm, such as shelters or other public facilities.”

The public health office also wanted to remind people not to use stoves, barbeques or ovens to heat their homes due to the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning, according to officials.

For a full report of the weather, visit the National Weather Service website at weather.gov.