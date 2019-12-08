Deputies investigate theft at Vons in Canyon Country

A grocery store theft turned into a struggle when a group of suspects, believed to be teens or young adults, tried to steal alcohol from Vons in Canyon Country on Sunday.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to the Sand Canyon Plaza at the intersection of Sand Canyon Road and Soledad Canyon Road, after receiving reports describing an altercation between the suspects and the store manager around 1:30 p.m., according to Sheriff’s Station Lt. James Royal.

“We got a report of several juveniles took a cart full of alcohol, and … the manager told them to stop, but they kept going,” Royal said. “It was a relatively large amount of expensive liquor … but they did not get away with (it) … We searched the area and did not find the persons named in the call.”

Paramedics were not dispatched to the location to treat anyone for injuries and no victims were said to have required assistance by deputies, sheriff’s officials said.

Though the suspects did not get away with any of the liquor, the investigation remains ongoing.

This is a breaking news story, and will be updated as new information is provided.

