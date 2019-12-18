Deputies respond to Newhall for reports of gunshot, carjacking

Deputies descended on Arch Street mid-afternoon Wednesday for reports of a carjacking and for reports the suspect fired a gun in the area.



About 3:30 p.m., deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to reports of gunfire on the 24000 block of Arch Street, near Railroad Avenue, in Newhall.



“There was a report of one shot being fired into the air,” Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station said.



Deputies began scouring the area for the suspect.



