Deputy involved in Stevenson Ranch traffic collision

A local sheriff’s deputy became one of several motorists Wednesday morning to end up in a minor traffic collision on slick rain-soaked streets.



Shortly before 10:45 a.m., a deputy with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station driving a Sheriff’s Department patrol SUV collided with another vehicle on The Old Road, near Stevenson Ranch Parkway.



A non-injury deputy vehicle crash involving one other driver of a white Ram truck causes delays for commuters at the intersection of Stevenson Park Ranch and The Old Road, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019. Gilbert Bernal/The Signal

“This call came in as a deputy involved in a traffic collision,” Marvin Lim, spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department, said. “There were no injuries.”



Asked later about the deputy’s condition, Sgt. Dan Peacock said: “He’s doing good.”



[email protected] 661-287-5527 On Twitter @jamesarthurholt

