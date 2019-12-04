Deputy involved in Stevenson Ranch traffic collision

A local sheriff’s deputy became one of several motorists Wednesday morning to end up in a minor traffic collision on slick rain-soaked streets.
Shortly before 10:45 a.m., a deputy with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station driving a Sheriff’s Department patrol SUV collided with another vehicle on The Old Road, near Stevenson Ranch Parkway.
“This call came in as a deputy involved in a traffic collision,” Marvin Lim, spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department, said. “There were no injuries.”
Asked later about the deputy’s condition, Sgt. Dan Peacock said: “He’s doing good.”
