Detectives seek public help to ID Grinch-like suspect who stole Christmas decorations in Valencia

Local sheriff’s detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying the person who stole Christmas decorations from a Valencia neighborhood.

Detectives with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station reached out to the public Wednesday when they issued a news release seeking help in identifying a suspect caught on camera stealing Christmas yard decorations.



On Friday, around midnight, with no sound of clatter, a snowman decoration was stolen from a homeowner’s yard on the 27900 block of Skycrest Circle.

The theft — captured on a neighbor’s security camera — shows an SUV pulled up in front of the victim’s home.

“The driver, a male adult, exits the vehicle and when he returns, he is holding the Christmas decoration in his arm,” Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, said Wednesday.

“He placed the decoration in the back seat of the vehicle and drove off,” she said.

“A few minutes later, another theft was reported by a homeowner on the same street who said that her ‘Elf on the Shelf’ lawn ornament was stolen from her front yard,” Miller added.

“She reported seeing two males running towards the street,” she said. “One of the males was dragging her inflatable Christmas decorations.”

The two men got into an SUV and drove out of view.

If you have any information that may lead to the identification of the suspect(s), you can call the SCV Sheriff’s Detective Bureau at 661-255-1121, ext. 5146, or tips can be submitted anonymously to www.LACrimeStoppers.org or by calling 1-800-222-8477. If you have any video capturing suspicious activity, you can email it to [email protected].



