Ferrari driver issued citation for allegedly hitting power pole, causing outage, road closure

By Bobby Block and Jim Holt

Signal Staff Writers



A man identified by investigators as the driver of a Ferrari that slammed into a utility pole on Bouquet Canyon Road early Thursday morning, injuring himself and knocking down the pole, has been cited and released by sheriff’s deputies.



Repairs to correct the downed pole, however, were expected to leave the northbound lanes of Bouquet closed until 2 p.m., almost 12 hours after the crash.



Collapsed power pole on Bouquet Canyon Road. Signal photo, Bobby Block

“We had someone detained,” Lt. Eric Lasko of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station said, referring to the driver and sole occupant of the Ferrari.



“He’s been cited and released,” he added.



The solo vehicle crash happened about 2:30 a.m., when a Ferrari traveling in the northbound lanes of Bouquet Canyon Road struck a power pole near Centurion Way.



The crash caused seven Southern California Edison customers in the Saugus area to lose power, said Edison Spokesperson Mary Anne Milbourn.



All northbound lanes of Bouquet Canyon Road were closed to traffic in order to give work crews access to the damaged pole.



There were no reports of injury to a passenger in the car, said Los Angeles County Fire Department Dispatch Supervisor Art Marrujo.



The driver, however, was taken to the hospital before being detained by deputies.



Power is expected to be restored to all customers late Thursday afternoon, according to Milbourn.



