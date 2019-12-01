File photo. Rescue Helicopter 16 of the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Signal Photo, Cory Rubin.

Fire officials respond to reports of burn victim

A burn patient was airlifted from Canyon Country on Sunday afternoon.

Los Angeles County Fire Department officials responded to reports of a burn victim just after 2 p.m. on Tick Canyon Road, according to Supervisor Bernard Peters.

“We don’t know what caused (the burns),” he said, adding that they also don’t know the severity of the burns, as of yet. “They’re trying to airlift them now.”

Copter 16 was called to the scene to airlift the burn victim to a nearby hospital.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Advertisement

Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga covers features and business for The Signal. She's new to the paper and Santa Clarita, but hasn't moved far from her hometown of Temecula, California. Emily graduated from San Diego State University in 2017 and has been writing and reporting since high school.

Latest Stories