Fire officials respond to reports of burn victim

A burn patient was airlifted from Canyon Country on Sunday afternoon.

Los Angeles County Fire Department officials responded to reports of a burn victim just after 2 p.m. on Tick Canyon Road, according to Supervisor Bernard Peters.

“We don’t know what caused (the burns),” he said, adding that they also don’t know the severity of the burns, as of yet. “They’re trying to airlift them now.”

Copter 16 was called to the scene to airlift the burn victim to a nearby hospital.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.