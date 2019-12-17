Futbol Foundation donates to local breast center

For Breast Cancer Awareness Month, during the month of October, the Futbol Foundation of Santa Clarita raised $1,000 and later donated it to the Sheila R. Veloz Breast Center at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.



“The Futbol Foundation is committed to defeating breast cancer. This past October, our teams raised funds from their annual pink jersey campaign to support the Sheila R. Veloz Breast Center,” said a statement from the FFSC. “They proudly wore pink ribbon jerseys at every October game to show support and help make a difference in our community.”



FFSC is a local youth soccer organization that educates the youth through teamwork while helping players develop the necessary skills to compete in competitive soccer, the FFSC website says.



Over the past few months, the Breast Center has received multiple donations from different organizations throughout the valley to support the center’s services for the public.



“We’re committed to bringing you the highest level of individualized breast cancer screening, diagnosis and treatment plans to ensure your best possible outcome,” the Sheila R. Veloz Breast Center website says.



When FFSC presented the donation to Marlee Lauffer, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation president, they were dressed in pink headbands and breast cancer awareness month FFSC shirts.



“Our generous supporters come from all age groups,” said Lauffer. “We’re so grateful to the Futbol Foundation, not only for their gift, but also for helping to teach their youth about the great impact philanthropy has on our community.”

