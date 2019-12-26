High-speed pursuit runs through Santa Clarita

A high-speed pursuit which began in Hollywood Christmas Day ran through Santa Clarita, with speeds allegedly surpassing 110 mph, according to officials.

“It was first initiated by (the Los Angeles Police Department), then we took over when it came into our area,” said Officer Josh Greengard of the California Highway Patrol Newhall-area Office. “It went up the (Interstate 5), up to the Gorman-area, went off-roading for a bit and then, we eventually apprehended a suspect.”

Greengard said LAPD began the chase when they saw a white Lexus SUV roaming the streets of Hollywood, which reportedly had been stolen, with the suspect eventually driving the car north on Interstate 5.

CHP Newhall officers got the call at 1:56 p.m. Wednesday that the suspect was coming into their jurisdiction.

“We got behind him around Magic Mountain Parkway,” said Greengard, adding that officers than chased the subject into the Grapevine and into the Gorman-area.

After being apprehended, suspect James Vacarro, 39, was transported and booked at Twin Towers Correctional Facility.