JCI Santa Clarita launches 2019 Santa’s Helpers toy drive

Calling all elves, Christmas is just around the corner and Santa needs your help.



JCI Santa Clarita, affectionately known as the Jaycees, has kicked off its annual holiday project – Santa’s Helpers – which provides an unforgettable Christmas to more than 250 underprivileged youths in the Santa Clarita Valley.



Toys are collected throughout the Santa Clarita Valley and JCI Santa Clarita is grateful to Starbucks for its continued and deepening partnership. Donation boxes for toys as well as gift cards will be in every Starbucks location in Santa Clarita Valley.



In addition, many local businesses will be hosting boxes including the SCV Book Exchange, The Santa Clarita Magazine and Henry Mayo Health and Fitness.



Lists are given to JCI Santa Clarita by local nonprofits and the group aims to support each child with three to four gifts. Nonprofits involved include the Child and Family Center, Single Mothers Outreach, Bridge To Home, Domestic Violence Shelter and Family Promise.



New for 2019, JCI Santa Clarita announced a new partnership with Westfield Valencia Town Center and thanked Corrine Barchanowicz and Audra Cheney of Westfield for their assistance.



This year, the Jaycees will be hosting a holiday party at Westfield Valencia Town Center complete with ice skating sponsored by the L.A. Kings, meeting Santa, enjoying “The Bounce House” and a holiday party at Dudes Brewery.



Unlike other toy drives, Santa’s Helpers helps 0- to 18-year-olds, and as children turn into teenagers, requests are often for gift cards rather than traditional toys.



The Jaycees will also be spreading holiday cheer with an event at Bridge To Home to help the local homeless population Dec. 22 with a dinner and care packages.



JCI Santa Clarita appreciates its partners and sponsors – Westfield Valencia Town Center, Santa Clarita Magazine, The Paseo Club and BJ’s Brewhouse Valencia – who continually aid in providing a memorable Christmas for many of these families.



Sponsorships are available from $100 to $3,000 by contacting [email protected] New this year is sponsoring a Christmas tree, which will be displayed at the holiday party and then raffled off to one of the families.

Interested in spreading some holiday cheer? Visit the Santa’s Helpers website where you can see all of the donation locations, events and volunteer opportunities: santashelpersscv.com.