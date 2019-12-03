LAHSA seeks new executive director after Peter Lynn steps down

The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority Commission announced Monday that Executive Director Peter Lynn will step down after five years, and the commission will commence a national search for new leadership.

Lynn’s service with LAHSA, which coordinates housing and services for individuals facing homelessness in Los Angeles County, will conclude at the end of the month amid a growing homeless crisis in the region. A specific reason behind his resignation was not provided.

“I believe that LAHSA is stronger than it has ever been, and I have complete confidence in our management team and our chief program officer’s ability to lead the organization during this transition,” said Lynn. “Los Angeles has a serious challenge ahead in addressing our region’s homelessness crisis. It will take the combined efforts and resources across all levels of government, but LAHSA has never been better positioned to bring our neighbors home.”

Under his leadership, LAHSA deployed “unprecedented new funding” to address homelessness, played a key role in the county’s and the city of L.A.’s homeless strategy plan and more than 80,000 people were housed, according to the commission in a news release Monday.

The commission will start a national search for a new executive director. Heidi Marston, who currently serves as LAHSA’s chief program officer, will take the position until then, the release read.

“We are in pursuit of a leader with a burning sense of urgency and a strong personal connection with the people we serve,” LAHSA Commission Chair Sarah Dusseault said in a statement. “We seek a leader who can deeply collaborate with our policymakers, public agencies and nonprofit partners to accelerate our collective work to save lives, address structural racism and combat the effects of the lack of affordable housing.”