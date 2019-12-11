Linda Storli named new Hart Board president

The William S. Hart Union HIgh School District board of trustees has named Linda Storli as its next board president.

Storli, who had served as the board clerk for the 2019 calendar year, will succeed Bob Jensen, and Cherise Moore will become the board clerk. Joe Messina was selected to serve as assistant clerk.

This is both Storli’s first time serving as board president, and Moore’s first time serving as an officer.

“I am excited to take on the added responsibilities of president,” said Storli. “I am honored to be the president of the school district that I taught in for 30 years.”

Storli said she plans to use her time as president from December 2019 to December 2020 to focus on mental health and safety.

Storli was elected in 2015 as the trustee for Area No. 1. She had previously worked as a teacher at Canyon High School for three decades while also working as a Realtor. She retired from teaching in the same year that she ran for her current post as a trustee.

Superintendent Vicki Engbrect, state Sen. Scott, R-Santa Clarita, and a representative from Assemblywoman Christy Smith, D-Santa Clarita, all thanked Jensen for his past year in service as the board president.

“It’s been a privilege of mine, an honor to serve the community, to serve the students and serve the parents,” said Jensen. “It’s something I very much enjoy and I look forward to this next year, serving as a board member again and serving something that is very important to me.”