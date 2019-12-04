Motorhome fire in Castaic sparks immediate response

A burning motorhome seen fully engulfed in flames prompted a swift response by firefighters to a vacant lot in Castaic Wednesday afternoon.



Shortly before 2:30 p.m., witnesses who spotted the motorhome on fire on The Old Road near Parker Road got to the scene within six minutes and extinguished the fire.



“The call was for an RV fire on a vacant lot,” Fire Department spokesman Chris Thomas said.



“When they got there it was fully involved,” he said, adding there was no exposure to any other structure.



