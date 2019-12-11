Olsen re-elected as SUSD Board President

The Saugus Union School District board members have re-elected board President Julie Olsen to continue on as president for the 2020 calendar year.

Along with Olsen, board member Laura Arrowsmith was selected to replace David Powell as the board clerk. Powell will continue serving as the board representative on the SUSD Technology Committee and as a member of the directors of the Saugus/Hart School Facilities Financing Authority.

“I’m very excited to be continuing on as board president for the coming year — with the unanimous support of my board colleagues,” Olsen said. “I appreciate their faith in me. It’s an honor and a pleasure to serve the board and our district.”

The decision was made Tuesday night during the board’s annual organizational meeting, which is a yearly occurrence in which the board nominates and elects its officers for the upcoming calendar year.

Olsen thanked Powell for his service this past year as clerk. On Wednesday, Olsen said the board in the coming year plans to support a number of programs the district is already committed to, as well as expanding on others.

“Looking ahead, our focus is on several key areas, some of which include: expanding social-emotional learning and trauma-informed practices; continuous evaluation and enhancement of safety procedures; continued modernization of facilities; and increasing student achievement for all students,” Olsen said. “We are very fortunate to have an outstanding team of district and school leaders and staff, all committed to achieving these important goals.”