Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies are investigating a reported assault with a deadly weapon on the 18300 block of Jakes Way in Canyon Country.



Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies make call outs at a reported assault with a deadly weapon call on the 18300 block of Jakes Way in Canyon Country Monday night. Cory Rubin/The Signal

The 911 call went out around 9 p.m. Monday.



Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies read a serial number off a firearm possibly used during a reported assault with a deadly weapon call on the 18300 block of Jakes Way in Canyon Country Monday night. Cory Rubin/The Signal

Deputies arrived on the scene shortly after the call and detained one man at gunpoint. Deputies then made entry into an apartment and recovered a black, semiautomatic handgun.



This is an ongoing investigation and updates will be made when they become available.