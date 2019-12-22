One injured in motorcycle crash on Highway 14 in Agua Dulce

One person was transported to the hospital following a traffic collision Sunday between a motorcycle and another vehicle on Highway 14 in Agua Dulce.

Los Angeles County Fire Department officials responded to reports of a motorcycle down on southbound Highway 14 at Agua Dulce Canyon Road just after 1:30 p.m., according to Supervisor Imy McBride.

“We’re transporting one patient,” McBride added.

Multiple lanes of traffic were stopped as officials worked to clear debris and the vehicles from the roadway, California Highway Patrol officials said.

“The scene is still active, and it is unclear how many lanes are blocked at this time,” CHP Officer Elizabeth Kravig said at 2 p.m.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.