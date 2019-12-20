Possessions stolen during break-in returned to elderly woman

Whatever he took after allegedly breaking into an elderly woman’s apartment last month, was returned to her Wednesday by sheriff’s deputies who tracked down the man they believe responsible and arrested him.



On Nov. 1, a woman living in an apartment complex on the 18700 block of Flying Tiger Drive, in Canyon Country, had her apartment burglarized during the wee hours of the night, Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, said Friday.



Deputies assigned to two specialty units — the Crime Impact Team and the Special Assignment Team — began investigating the case.



Members of those units teamed up with burglary detectives and began reviewing video surveillance footage to identify their suspect.

On Wednesday night, the detectives and CIT deputies arrested Andrew Cruz, 33, of Canyon Country, on suspicion of burglary.

They then took him to the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s jail, where he remained in custody Friday with bail set at $50,000.

