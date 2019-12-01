Reckless driver ends with traffic collision in Castaic

Reports of a reckless driver ended in a traffic collision on northbound Interstate 5 on Sunday evening, officials said.

Los Angeles County Fire Department officials responded to reports of “the termination of a pursuit” on the I-5, at Hasley Canyon Road, just after 5 p.m., according to Supervisor Ed Pickett.

Though only minor injuries were reported, three ambulances were called to the scene, Pickett added.

California Highway Patrol officers engaged in the pursuit of an allegedly reckless driver in an older model, silver Toyota traveling at high speeds around 4:40 p.m., according to CHP Officer Peter Nicholson.

The pursuit ended when the vehicle collided with a semi-truck, and one person is now in custody, Nicholson added.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.