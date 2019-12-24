Rollover crash sends one to hospital on Christmas Eve

A rollover crash in Valencia sent at least one person to the hospital Christmas Eve.

The crash occurred at 8:37 p.m. Tuesday night near the intersection of San Francisquito Canyon Road and Copper Hill Drive, according to officials with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

“We got the call at 8:40 (p.m.) from (California Highway Patrol) of a rollover vehicle,” said Fire Department Supervisor Miguel Ronelas. “No persons were trapped.”

The collision involved a white pick-up truck and that at least one person was transported to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital at 9:15 p.m., according to Officer Dion Conley of the CHP Traffic Management Office.

As of the publication of this article, the investigation into the crash remained underway and no status of the victim was immediately available.