Santa Clarita Public Library to host Family Literacy Festival

To celebrate literature, music, dance and crafts, the Santa Clarita Public Library is hosting its annual Family Literacy Festival from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Old Town Newhall Library Saturday.



For the festival’s 13th year, the Santa Clarita Public Library is partnering with the Santa Clarita Valley Education Foundation and SCV Water.



“It is important to continue the festival because it promotes literacy and the arts,” said Joanna Ritchie, senior librarian at Old Town Newhall Library. “Also, it is a great opportunity for families to connect with different organizations that support education.”



This year, the festival is themed “Adventure by the Books” and it is free and open to the public. Throughout the day, there will be live performances and activities for families to enjoy.



Local musicians like Christopher Ramirez, with Freedom Drum Circle, Mariachi Zapopan and others are scheduled to perform at the event. Ramirez is set to kick off the event with a performance at 9:45 a.m..



“Local nonprofits, schools, artists and education enthusiasts will host interactive stations, and attendees will have opportunities to win prizes and giveaways,” according to the news release.



Different activities include free face painting, bounce houses, costumed character photo opportunities, the Farmers Market and more.



In addition, Mayor Marsha McLean will lead storytime in the library around 11 a.m..



Last year the festival was attended by about 1,800 people, so library officials are hoping to get at least that this year, according to Ritchie. This festival is set to run rain or shine.



For more information about the 13th annual Family Literacy Festival and other Santa Clarita Public Library events, please visit SantaClaritaLibrary.com or call 661-259-0750.

