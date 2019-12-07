SCV deputies assist LAPD with theft suspect in Stevenson Ranch

Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station assisted Los Angeles Police Department officers who followed a felony-theft suspect into Stevenson Ranch, according to sheriff’s officials.
LAPD officers conducted a traffic stop after a vehicle matching the description from carjacking-robbery suspect seen driving in the northbound lanes of Interstate 5.
The suspects were followed to the parking lot in the Stevenson Ranch Plaza near Ralphs market around 10:30 p.m. Friday, according to Lt. James Royal of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
Deputies were on scene for a brief period until LAPD investigates the vehicle, he added.
“They just asked for Santa Clarita (deputies) to respond because they were going to do a traffic stop … I believe it was a felony theft suspect,” said Royal. “The stop was made safely and we did not participate.”
Three unidentified suspects driving a blue Nissian Versa were detained and taken into custody by the LAPD. LAPD officials were not immediately available for comment.
Austin Dave contributed to this report.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as new information is provided.
