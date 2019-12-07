SCV deputies assist LAPD with theft suspect in Stevenson Ranch

Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station assisted Los Angeles Police Department officers who followed a felony-theft suspect into Stevenson Ranch, according to sheriff’s officials.

LAPD officers conducted a traffic stop after a vehicle matching the description from carjacking-robbery suspect seen driving in the northbound lanes of Interstate 5.

The suspects were followed to the parking lot in the Stevenson Ranch Plaza near Ralphs market around 10:30 p.m. Friday, according to Lt. James Royal of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

Deputies were on scene for a brief period until LAPD investigates the vehicle, he added.

“They just asked for Santa Clarita (deputies) to respond because they were going to do a traffic stop … I believe it was a felony theft suspect,” said Royal. “The stop was made safely and we did not participate.”

Three unidentified suspects driving a blue Nissian Versa were detained and taken into custody by the LAPD. LAPD officials were not immediately available for comment.

Austin Dave contributed to this report.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as new information is provided.