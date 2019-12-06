Second of two robbery suspects arrested

The robbery suspect who eluded deputies during containment of a Canyon Country neighborhood Tuesday afternoon has been arrested, sheriff’s officials said.



Nicolas Garcia, 18, of Castaic, was arrested by deputies of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station at noon Thursday on suspicion of robbery.



Deputies searched the neighborhood of Camp Plenty on Tuesday for two robbery suspects, arresting one of them while the other eluded them.

Deputies called off the search for the second suspect after apprehending the first suspect, a juvenile, Miller said.

Once the first suspect was taken into custody shortly before 2:20 p.m., deputies broke down the containment, Lt. Eric Lasko said Tuesday.

The alleged robbery, he said, stemmed from a possible battery that had occurred on the grounds of a school.

The alleged victim in that battery, identified only as a boy, was physically assaulted by the suspects, allegedly punched and kicked.

The assailants took the boy’s watch, Miller said.

Garcia, described by arresting deputies as a tile installer, became the other outstanding suspect sought in connection with the robbery, Miller said.

Through their investigation, detectives assigned to the Career Offenders, Robbery, Burglary Assault team, or COBRA, worked to identify the suspects, Miller said.

“And now both have been brought into custody,” she said.

