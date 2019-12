Los Angeles County Fire Department officials responded to a small engine fire on the 18000 block of Delight Street in Canyon Country shortly before 11:30 a.m.

Firefighters responded to a vehicle fire on the 18000 block of Delight Street in Canyon Country Wednesday morning. December 25, 2019. Bobby Block / The Signal.

“(A) small engine fire with no spread,” said Fire Department Supervisor Ed Pickett, describing the nature of the call. “It is a silver hatchback and there are units on the scene now.”

There are no injuries, according to Pickett.

